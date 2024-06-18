Edo APC Calls For Gov Obaseki’s Suspension From PDP

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has admonished the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The state opposition party asserted that Obaseki is leading his party to political obscurity while helping another party build its structure.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Publicity Director of Senator Monday Okpebholo Governorship Campaign Council, Comrade Orobosa Omo-Ojo, the APC said every key stakeholder in the PDP has left the party and that it is only a matter of time before the party understands what Obaseki has done to them.

Naija News reports that Omo-Ojo’s statement was in response to the alleged call on the immediate past Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to resign his membership of the PDP over his open declaration of support for the APC gubernatorial candidate.

The APC also admonished the PDP to banish Obaseki and the party’s running mate, Osarodion Ogie, for allegedly spending the state’s resources to build a structure for the Labour Party in Edo State.

“The PDP should first suspend His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki and the party’s running mate, Osarodion Ogie, for spending the state’s resources to build a structure for the Labour Party in Edo State, before the last general election and before and during LP’s primary elections which the duo funded and had planned to produce their stooge.

“It is obvious that PDP is yet to understand the hurricane that has happened in their party. Virtually everyone with political relevance has left and those left are only lying [in] wait as undertakers to bury them.

“Rather than ask Shaibu to resign, PDP should suspend their outgoing governor, Obaseki, for leading them to political obscurity in Edo State,” Omo-Ojo noted in the statement.

The spokesperson for the APC campaign council referred to Philip Shaibu as a symbol of strength, embodying the essence of a local hero and a dominant figure in politics, comparable to Senator Monday Okpebholo, who is also running for the APC nomination.

He added: “APC wishes to give free advice to the dead PDP that it should concentrate energy on how to tell Edo people what new Asue Ighodalo, his running mate, intends to bring on board after both have served the state for 28 years without any major development, especially with the terrible scorecard of Governor Obaseki that has set back the fortunes of our dear state.

“The only sane thing left for PDP is to join Obaseki and Ighodalo on a pleading tour of the state and beg for forgiveness, especially after last week’s confession by the state government that question papers for Basic Examination in the state was leaked to Public School teachers in the state, which eventually ended up with maize sellers.”