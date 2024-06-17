Wizkid Is The Firstborn Of New Generation Singers – Terry G

Popular Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, also known as Terry G has stated that his colleague, Wizkid is the Nigerian version of Jay-Z.

Naija News reports that Jay-Z is a billionaire American hip-hop legend and businessman, known for his business acumen and huge influence in hip-hop culture.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, Terry G expressed his admiration for Wizkid.

He described Wizkid as the first born of new generation Nigerian singers.

“Wizkid is the Jay-Z of our generation. He’s the first [born child of the new generation of Nigerian musicians] and we’ll always give it to him. One thing I like about Wizkid is his carriage. He has inspired a lot of people,” he said.

The ‘Akpako Master’ recalled how Wizkid came to his house back in 2016 for a recording session with him.

“Wizkid came to my house in Ishaga in 2016 to record a song with me. I was very happy he came. We recorded 4 songs together. God bless Wizkid,” Terry G said.

Hip Hop Is Not Dead – Skales Counters Wizkid

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper and singer, Skales has shared his thoughts on Wizkid’s claim that hip-hop is dead.

He insisted that the genre is not dead, but rather the excitement has moved to somewhere else.

The singer stated this during an interview with Hip TV.

According to him, “Everybody has their opinion. Wizkid has his own opinion so that [‘hip-hop is dead’] is his opinion. But for me, my own logic for life is that everything has time and season.

“Everything is going to come and go, and there is going to be another recycle, which means, if you are hot today, you might not be hot tomorrow. Today, if it’s rap that everybody is feeling, tomorrow it will be Afrobeats, and next tomorrow it will be Amapiano, and so on.”

Skales opined that no genre can take the spotlight forever.

He argued that the popularity of a genre is dependent on what people are interested in at the moment.

“So I won’t say hip-hop is dead. You can’t say something is dead; it’s just not its time anymore. The excitement has moved somewhere else. I’m sure very soon, they will say Afrobeats is dead. It’s just timing.

“Nothing is meant to last forever. That’s why we all die one day.”