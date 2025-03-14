VIDEO: ‘How I Waited For Wizkid Beside The Bathroom To See Him’ – Tomama

A Nigerian comedienne, Oluwatoyin Albert, popularly known as Tomama or Datwarrigirl, has shared how she waited outside the bathroom for Afrobeats sensation Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid.

Naija News reports that Tomama shared this anecdote while reflecting on her experience with the artist at a recent high-security event.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram account on Friday, Tomama detailed her strategy of waiting by the restroom in hopes of engaging in a private conversation with Wizkid.

She mentioned that she chose to stand near the bathroom, anticipating that he would eventually come by, thus providing her with the ideal chance to converse with him.

“Wizkid, I saw you, and I waited for you to pee, but you didn’t even stand up from where you were sitting. You just stayed there. All your crew members standing around got up to go pee. I was standing by the bathroom, waiting for you to come pee so that you would notice me,” Tomama said.

Watch the video clip below:

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has responded to a viral video of a man claiming to be his father, accusing him of abandoning him.

Naija News reports that in the viral video, the man, identified as Fatai Odunsi, said he was suffering from a stroke and appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance.

Odunsi claimed that Asake had abandoned him, stating that the last time they saw each other was in March 2022, when his illness began.

He said, “Good day everyone, I’m the one that gave birth to Ahmed Asake the singer.

“The last time I set my eyes on him was March 2022, when my sickness started. If I called Asake, he won’t pick. Please help me, it is your help that I need.”

In a video via his social media page on Friday, Asake, while addressing the situation through a Yoruba song, said one cannot please the world.

The singer claimed his father was attempting to manipulate him despite his past generosity.