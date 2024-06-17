PDP Reacts As Kwara Releases Timetable For LG Elections

The timetable for the local government elections scheduled for September 21, 2024, across the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kwara State has been officially announced.

Naija News reports that the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) chairman, Muhammed Baba Okanla, confirmed this on Sunday, stating that a meeting/interface with all registered political parties participating in the elections is set to take place on Friday, June 21, 2024.

This event, he noted, will be followed by political parties’ primaries from June 24 to 30, 2024.

Political parties are required to obtain and return nomination forms, KWSIEC 01 and KWSIEC 02, for the chairmanship and councilorship elections, respectively, from Monday, July 1 to 5, 2024.

The verification of candidates’ credentials is scheduled for July 8 to 19, 2024.

Okanla further noted that “Display of names of candidates nominated by political parties to be posted on KWSIEC notice board, Monday, July 22 to Friday 26, 2024.

“Training of ad hoc staff in all the three senatorial districts takes place from Saturday, July 27 to Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

“The last day for withdrawal of candidates (if need be) is Monday, August 5, 2024, while the last day for publication of the list of nominated candidates is Tuesday, August 6, 2024.”

It is worth noting that the elections, if held, will be the first in more than nine years in Kwara State.

However, the spokesperson of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Olushola Olusegun Adewara, has reacted to the latest announcement by the electoral commission.

According to Daily Trust, Adewara told reporters that the party had lost confidence in KWSIEC conducting free and fair elections, adding that the party’s officials would meet and decide whether to boycott or participate.