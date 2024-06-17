Bauchi LP Chairman Drums Support For Abure’s National Leadership

The acting chairman of the Bauchi State chapter of the Labour Party, Mohammed Sabitu Aliyu, has reiterated the chapter’s dedication and allegiance to the leadership of National Chairman Julius Abure.

Naija News reports that Sabitu Aliyu praised Abure as “the best chairman the party has ever had since its formation.”

Speaking with journalists on Monday, he praised Abure’s performance since taking office, stating that the Abure-led leadership “has the capacity, capability, and wherewithal to propel the party to greater heights, particularly in future elections.”

He disclosed that the party’s leadership and other stakeholders are actively working to enhance democratic practices within the party, thus improving its prospects for future elections nationwide.

Sabitu Aliyu reflected on the 2023 elections, pointing out how Abure’s dedication to putting forward a credible candidate played a vital role in enhancing the Labour Party’s reputation.

“With Julius Abure’s commitment, zeal, and patriotism towards building a strong and vibrant Labour Party, the future of the party is bright.

“Now that Nigerians have tried PDP and APC and are more aware, informed, and experienced, they recognise that the only hope for the common man is our great party, the Labour Party,” Sabitu Aliyu asserted.