We Will Use Anambra To Test 2027 – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has said that the party would use the November governorship election in Anambra State to test its expected victory in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Abure stated this in Awka, Anambra State capital, last Saturday, during a forum organized by the party’s organ, the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI), for party aspirants to meet with their delegates ahead of the primary election on Saturday.

Represented by the National Women Leader of the party, Mrs. Dudu Manuga, Abure said the party has grown beyond a briefcase party.

“We want to use Anambra to test what 2027 will be. Labour party has grown beyond a briefcase party, we are in all the states of Nigeria and Abuja and we are getting ready not just for Anambra but for 2027.

“After the primary election this Saturday, no one is permitted to be angry. We will all join hands to emerge in the main election in November. Let us not be weak, let us not biker, let us all stand strong, be united and nothing will be impossible for us to achieve.

“This forum is to bring the aspirants together and make them integrate with the people they want to govern. We will plant LP in every polling unit. What is happening today in Anambra is crucial for our victory in 2027,” he said.

Aspirants of the party, George Moghalu and John Nwosu, who attended the forum, spoke to members of the party on their manifesto.