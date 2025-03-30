2027: Abure Sends Message To Labour Party Members, Discloses How They Can Become Unbeatable

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure has stated that it would be difficult to beat the party in future elections if it can put its house together.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting in Lagos organized to receive a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Francis Barthlomew Chima, the LP Chairman opined that Nigeria has failed to move forward because those in power have refused to properly harness the country’s resources.

Speaking further, Abure argued that the party won the 2023 presidential election, but the victory was stolen.

He commended Chima for defecting to the Labour Party, adding that LP is the only party with the capacity to turn the country around for the better.

Speaking after his defection, Chima said that he decided to join the LP in order to achieve his ambition of serving Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

His words: I am defecting to Labour Party to win. Those who me know, also know that I have winning mentality. It is this mindset that I have brought to the party and I am confident that the wave that started in 2023 will continue in 2027. Labour Party is going to take over most of the political spaces in the country.

“I am already impacting positively on the life of the people in Ajeromi Ifelodun in my private capacity, what I am looking for is a platform to do more, which I know that the National Assembly will give to me.”