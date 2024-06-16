Eid-el-Kabir: Things Are Out Of Control, Masses Are Dying – Islamic Cleric To Govt

An Islamic cleric based in Kogi State and the Chief Imam of Babanagari Jumar Mosque in Lokoja has urged the federal and the state governments to address the economic crisis in the nation.

Speaking to newsmen after leading prayers to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Zubair lamented that Nigerians are facing the worst hardship in the history of the country.

He advised the government to use this festive season as an opportunity to sacrifice for the people.

“The leadership of Nigeria both the federal and state governments, should fear God. They should know that the masses are suffering. The critical condition of Nigerians is getting beyond control. Almighty Allah is the one that put them there.

“They didn’t put themselves there. We elected them to solve our problem but what we are experiencing is getting out of hand. The removal of fuel subsidy contributed more to the present sufferings of Nigerians. The way food items have risen is beyond the masses. Masses are dying and it is only our leaders that can come to our aid” he lamented.

Speaking further, the cleric stated that the significance of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration is useful for both Muslims and none Muslims, adding that the day teaches the world how to fulfil promises as directed by Almighty Allah.

He said “Our noble Prophet Ibrahim fulfilled his promise to Almighty Allah, which he later reciprocated with a ram. Whatever condition we find ourselves in, let us be thankful to Almighty Allah, especially with the situation we found ourselves in Nigeria. When there is life, there is hope.

“We should be more prayerful, watchful and careful in whatever critical situation we find ourselves in. Almighty Allah will solve the problem of this nation.”