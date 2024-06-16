‘Can You See Your Life Now’ – Sowore Mocks Doyin Okupe Over Peter Obi Saga

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore has sent a message to a former director general of the Peter Obi 2023 Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe.

Recall that Okupe had earlier stated that President Bola Tinubu was the best presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

His statement was greeted with heavy backlash from netizens.

Reacting, the politician claimed that 80 percent of those against his political view were from a particular ethnic group.

He defended his earlier statement and declared that he would stand by his choice.

“No matter d insult, intolerance &display of uncouthness,I will remain what I hv always been. A TRUE NATIONALIST. We hv invested too much in each other to go back on commitment to brotherhood & national unity. This new wave of bigotry will not undo d friendship already established,” Okupe wrote on X.

Reacting to the post, Sowore reminded Okupe about their discussion before the 2023 election.

He recalled how he turned down Okupe’s plea to support Obi in 2022.

“What did I tell you when you invited me to join your “Gbajue Movement in 2022.

“I told you then that you’ve never supported a progressive cause in your life. Following that, before discontinuing the call, I told you that you’ve not learnt your lessons, especially after the June 12 NRC saga.”You see your life now!” Sowore wrote.