100 Happy Father’s Day Messages, Wishes To Send To Fathers

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to Father’s Day 2020, happy father’s day to our fathers from Naija News Team.

Here are 100 Father’s Day messages to celebrate and honor fathers on their special day:

1. Happy Father’s Day! You’re more than a father; you’re a friend.

2. To the best dad in the world, thank you for being my hero and my guide.

3. Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me everything I know. I love you!

4. Thank you for being there every day with just the love and guidance I’ve needed.

5. Today’s your day, Dad. Enjoy every moment!

6. I’m so proud to be your son/daughter. Happy Father’s Day!

7. Dad, you’re my first love and my forever hero. Happy Father’s Day!

8. To my mentor, my protector, and my forever friend: Happy Father’s Day!

9. You’ve always been the person I look up to. Love you, Dad!

10. Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad ever!

11. Dad, thank you for giving me the best things in life: Your time, your care, and your love.

12. Happy Father’s Day to the man who wore my art on his fridge with pride!

13. Growing up under your wings was the best adventure. Happy Father’s Day!

14. Here’s to the man who did so much more than help to create me—he taught me to be strong.

15. I feel so blessed to be sharing life, love, and parenthood with a wonderful man like you.

16. The only thing better than having you as my dad is my children having you as their grandpa.

17. Dad, you’ve always been the coolest like all those times you said ‘yes’ when mom said ‘no.’

18. Thank you, Dad, for the countless games of catch and life lessons.

19. Here’s a little song to say “Happy, happy Father’s day!”

20. No one can take your place, Dad, but you can easily take the place of so many others!

21. Sending you all my love and I wish I could be there to give it in person.

22. You’re my one and only dad, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you.

23. God gave me such a good gift when he gave me you for a father.

24. You made growing up fun!

25. Dad, thanks for the love, the cutting up, the keeping it real, the always being there. Thanks for being just the man you are.

26. To the world’s greatest Dad from the world’s greatest kids, hope you have an amazing Father’s Day!

27. Thanks, Dad, for teaching me the important stuff like how to bounce a checkbook and how to change a tire.

28. I love how we don’t even have to say out loud that I’m your favorite child.

29. Dad, you’re in all my favorite memories!

30. Dad, you’re someone to look up to no matter how tall I’ve grown.

31. I’m as lucky as can be, because the world’s best father belongs to me.

32. Happy Father’s Day to my hero and role model.

33. Thank you for everything you have done, you are one in a million. Happy Father’s Day to you.

34. Words cannot describe what you mean to me, you have made my life seem like a dream, you have made my life perfect. Happy Father’s Day Dad.

35. Happy Father’s Day! You mean everything to me. Without you, I could never be the person I am today. Thank you!

36. You always stood by me at all times, you have made the world a better place. Happy Fathers Day!

37. Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad on the planet! Thanks for being you.

38. I could not have asked for a better father. You are a rock star!

39. Father’s Day is just another day for me because you were always there when I needed you.

40. Dad, you are my anchor and my sail, all in one. Thanks for always knowing just what I need.

41. Thanks for being the type of dad who’d always be ready to move mountains for his children.

42. To the best taxi driver, the most effective spider hunter, the cheapest handyman, and the most generous bank I know. Happy Father’s Day!

43. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who taught me everything I know. I’m so grateful to be your child.

44. For all the games you attended, the bedtime stories you read, and the life lessons you shared—thank you, Dad.

45. You’ve always been encouraging, accepting and generous. You’re the best!

46. Thanks for acting like a kid when I was a kid, acting like a friend when I needed a friend, and acting like a parent when I needed one.

47. You have a special place in my heart reserved for only you—Happy Father’s Day to my first true love!

48. Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Thank you for always having my back!

49. Dad, you’ve been my best friend since birth and you love me even when I’m at my worst. Thank you for being you.

50. Happy Father’s Day to the man who put the fear into all my homecoming and prom dates…and who still treats me like a princess!

51. You taught me so many of the important things I know—including a few choice words for certain situations.

52. Thank you for being there every day with just the love and guidance I’ve needed.

53. You’re my one and only dad, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you.

54. God gave me such a good gift when he gave me you for a father.

55. You made growing up fun.

56. Dad, thanks for the love, the cutting up, the keeping it real, the always being there. Thanks for being just the man you are.

57. To the world’s greatest Dad from the world’s greatest kids, hope you have an amazing Father’s Day!

58. Thanks, Dad, for teaching me the important stuff like how to bounce a checkbook, how to watch football, and how to dodge a wrench.

59. I love how we don’t even need to say out loud that I’m your favorite child.

60. Dad, you’re in all my favorite memories!

61. Dad, you’re someone to look up to no matter how tall I’ve grown.

62. I’m as lucky as can be because the world’s best father belongs to me.

63. Happy Father’s Day to my hero and role model.

64. Thank you for everything you have done, you are one in a million. Happy Father’s Day to you.

65. Words cannot describe what you mean to me, you have made my life seem like a dream, you have made my life perfect. Happy Father’s Day Dad.

66. Happy Father’s Day! You mean everything to me. Without you, I could never be the person I am today. Thank you!

67. You always stood by me at all times, you have made the world a better place. Happy Fathers Day!

68. Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad on the planet! Thanks for being you.

69. I could not have asked for a better father. You are a rock star!

70. Father’s Day is just another day for me because you were always there when I needed you.

71. Dad, you are my anchor and my sail, all in one. Thanks for always knowing just what I need.

72. Thanks for being the type of dad who’d always be ready to move mountains for his children.

73. To the best taxi driver, the most effective spider hunter, the cheapest handyman, and the most generous bank I know. Happy Father’s Day!

74. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who taught me everything I know. I’m so grateful to be your child.

75. For all the games you attended, the bedtime stories you read, and the life lessons you shared—thank you, Dad.

76. You’ve always been encouraging, accepting, and generous. You’re the best!

77. Thanks for acting like a kid when I was a kid, acting like a friend when I needed a friend, and acting like a parent when I needed one.

78. You have a special place in my heart reserved for only you—Happy Father’s Day to my first true love!

79. Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Thank you for always having my back!

80. Dad, you’ve been my best friend since birth and you love me even when I’m at my worst. Thank you for being you.

81. Happy Father’s Day to the man who put the fear into all my homecoming and prom dates…and who still treats me like a princess!

82. You taught me so many of the important things I know—including a few choice words for certain situations.

83. Thank you for being there every day with just the love and guidance I’ve needed.

84. You’re my one and only dad, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you.

85. God gave me such a good gift when he gave me you for a father.

86. You made growing up fun.

87. Dad, thanks for the love, the cutting up, the keeping it real, the always being there. Thanks for being just the man you are.

88. To the world’s greatest Dad from the world’s greatest kids, hope you have an amazing Father’s Day!

89. Thanks, Dad, for teaching me the important stuff like how to bounce a checkbook, how to watch football, and how to dodge a wrench.

90. I love how we don’t even need to say out loud that I’m your favorite child.

91. Dad, you’re in all my favorite memories!

92. Dad, you’re someone to look up to no matter how tall I’ve grown.

93. I’m as lucky as can be because the world’s best father belongs to me.

94. Happy Father’s Day to my hero and role model.

95. Thank you for everything you have done, you are one in a million. Happy Father’s Day to you.

96. Words cannot describe what you mean to me, you have made my life seem like a dream, you have made my life perfect. Happy Father’s Day Dad.

97. Happy Father’s Day! You mean everything to me. Without you, I could never be the person I am today. Thank you!

98. You always stood by me at all times, you have made the world a better place. Happy Fathers Day!

99. Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad on the planet! Thanks for being you.

100. I could not have asked for a better father. You are a rock star!