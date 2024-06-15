Transfer: Galatasaray Makes Fresh Offer For Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi

Galatasaray, the reigning champions of the Turkish Super Lig, are intensifying their efforts to secure the services of Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi.

Naija News reports that Ndidi is set to become a free agent by the end of the month, and negotiations are ongoing between Leicester City and the midfielder regarding a potential contract extension.

Renowned transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, has reported that Galatasaray has put forward a three-year contract offer to Ndidi, possibly extending it for another year.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has been a key player for Leicester City since he arrived in 2017.

However, with his current deal expiring soon, Ndidi appears to be considering a move away from the King Power Stadium.

Reports from Fanatik suggest that Leicester City has struggled to persuade Ndidi to commit his future to the club, opening the door for Turkish teams to enter the race for his signature.

Apart from Galatasaray, Trabzonspor and Besiktas are reportedly interested in securing Ndidi’s services.

Trabzonspor, looking to strengthen their attacking and midfield options, have shown interest in Ndidi and Paul Onuachu.

The Black Sea Storm are determined to sign Ndidi and have presented an attractive offer, including a significant signing bonus.

On the other hand, Galatasaray has strongly proposed a three-plus-one-year contract to entice Ndidi to choose them over other potential suitors.

Ndidi’s consistent performances at Leicester City have made him a highly sought-after player in the transfer market.

Last season, the Nigerian player played 36 matches, scoring six goals and providing six assists for the Foxes.

In addition to his club contributions, Ndidi has been a key player for the Nigerian national team, featuring prominently in their recent FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic.