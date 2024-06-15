Nigeria’s Flamingos Qualify For 2024 Under-17 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s women’s Under-17 team, the Flamingos, have booked themselves a place in the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Flamingos qualified for the World Cup with a 6-1 aggregate win over Liberia in the last phase of the qualification series. The team’s last game in the qualifiers ended in a 2-0 win over Liberia in Abuja on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Harmony Chidi scored two goals at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium to secure the team’s place in the tournament.

The vibrant striker scored the match opener in the 4th minute of the encounter and then sealed the victory with her second strike in the 63rd minute. She has now scored 13 goals in 6 matches in the qualification campaign.

In the first leg of the tie, Flamingos beat Liberia 4-1 courtesy of goals from Chidi, Shakirat Moshood, Peace Effiong and substitute Blessing Ifitezue.

Liberia’s only goal in the double-headed affairs came from the spot-kick at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

The 2024 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup is Nigeria’s 7th appearance at the tournament. The tournament will start in the Dominican Republic on October 16 and end on November 3.

Note that the best achievement of Nigeria’s women’s under-17 team was a third place finish at the 2022 edition of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup.