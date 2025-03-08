South Africa Coach Vows To End Nigeria’s Under-17 Women’s World Cup Dream

South Africa’s head coach, Ntombifuthi Khumalo, has expressed the team’s ambition to secure a spot at the 2025 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

With this goal in mind, Khumalo’s squad is set to face Nigeria’s Flamingos in the first leg of their second qualifying round match, scheduled for today, March 8, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

The Bantwana demonstrated exceptional performance in the first round, dominating Gabon with an astounding 22-1 aggregate score, showcasing their offensive prowess and tactical discipline.

As they prepare for the upcoming challenge against Nigeria, Khumalo knows that the Flamingos will present a much tougher competition.

In anticipation of this pivotal clash, Khumalo has meticulously crafted a strategic game plan aimed at stifling Nigeria’s attacking threats while maximizing her team’s chances of scoring.

“Our primary objective is clear: we intend to qualify for the World Cup,” Khumalo stated in an interview with safa.net. She elaborated on her tactics, noting, “We’ve emphasized the importance of our defensive structure. After every 15-minute interval, we will remind the players how to reinforce our defence to minimize any scoring opportunities for our opponents.”

Khumalo emphasized the need for offensive aggression, stating, “We will adopt a high-press strategy to create scoring opportunities. At the end of the day, we cannot secure a win unless we actively seek to score.”

The match is set to kick off at 3 PM local time, which corresponds to 2 PM in Nigeria, and it promises to be a thrilling contest. The team that triumphs on aggregate across both legs will earn a coveted place in the final round of qualifications, bringing them one step closer to their World Cup dream.