World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria’s Flamingos Beat South Africa’s Bantwana In Pretoria

Nigeria’s Under-17 national team, the Flamingos, showcased an impressive performance on Saturday as they defeated their hosts, South Africa’s Bantwana, 3-1.

This victory places the Flamingos in a strong position as they move closer to the final round of the qualification series for this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup finals.

The match, held at the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, saw Shakirat Moshood, a key player who previously scored four goals at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic last year, open the scoring with a brilliant finish in the 20th minute. Moshood’s early goal established Nigeria’s dominance and set the tone for the match.

Following her lead, Harmony Chidi, a standout scorer with 13 goals in the qualifying series leading up to the last World Cup, extended Nigeria’s lead by successfully converting a penalty kick after being fouled inside the box.

South Africa’s Bantwana responded emphatically, narrowing the gap just two minutes into the second half when Malebana converted a penalty awarded to her team, injecting some urgency into the match. However, Nigeria quickly regained their momentum, and in the 68th minute, Harmony Chidi struck again, scoring her second goal of the match and restoring the two-goal cushion for the Flamingos.

The two teams are set to meet again in the return leg at the Remo Stars’ Stadium in Ikenne-Remo next Saturday. This upcoming match is crucial, as the winner will advance to the final round of the qualification series.

Four winners from this stage will qualify to join hosts Morocco as Africa’s representatives at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held from October 17 to November 5.