Nigeria’s Flamingoes Beat South Africa Again In Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s Flamingos have qualified for the final round of the qualifying series for this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup after securing a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory over South Africa.

Harmony Chidi, who scored two goals in the first leg of the tie in South Africa, executed a skilful header from a tight angle, deftly placing the ball into the back of the net in the 37th minute of the second leg in Ogun state, Nigeria. This goal added to Flamingos’ advantage, following their initial 3-1 victory in the first leg on South African soil.

Shakirat Moshood, who had already contributed with a goal in the first leg, displayed her creative prowess again. Eleven minutes into the second half, she delivered a precise ball from a well-placed free kick on the right flank. The set piece found Aishat Animashaun, who skillfully lobbed the ball over the South African goalkeeper, Samekelise Mthembu, doubling Nigeria’s lead and further demoralizing the visiting team.

Despite the valiant efforts of South Africa’s Bantwana, including notable performances from Zoe October, Thoriso Mphelo, Khmezi Khoza, and team captain Katleho Malebana, they struggled to penetrate the formidable Nigerian defence.

Composed defenders Hannah Ibrahim, Jumai Adebayo, Philomena Isaiah, and Favour Iheagwam displayed exceptional organization and resilience, thwarting all attempts by the South African side to score.

This convincing victory highlighted Flamingoes’ dominance in the qualifying rounds and set the stage for an exciting final showdown, where they will meet the winner of the upcoming fixture between Botswana and Algeria next month.