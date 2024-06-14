Video: Nigerians React As Obasanjo Wears Cap with Tinubu’s Emblem At Public Event

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has sparked reactions with a video of him making the rounds online.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo, in the viral video, was captured wearing a cap with President Bola Tinubu’s insignia, which surprised many Nigerians.

Recall that Obasanjo had supported the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, against Tinubu, who had also solicited his support before the election.

Reacting to the video, some netizens questioned the rationale behind Obasanjo’s sudden ‘support’ for President Tinubu’s administration.

See the video below:

@Dele93748586 wrote: “Hot corn. Baba don chop corn”

@Montero1016 wrote: “Abi OBJ sef dey that film where they hyped Obi to destroy Atiku’s votes? Anything is possible in Politics o..”

@AmodaOgunlere wrote: “Anything My brother. At this point , peter obi maybe working for Asiwaju”

@SamuelI10540458 wrote: “That Baba na crook. Everybody don leave Peter Obi behind”

@Olabisioflagos wrote: “Peter Obi was the pawn in the game. Doyin Okupe, Pat Utomi, Obj all played him”

@nsikool wrote: “OBJ is wearing on your mandate Oh Tinubu cap? Yorubas will always stick with each other.”

@wealthyinka wrote: “Have you seen him writing any letter since PBAT became the president even with the untold hardship? The game is the game”

@bolsaid wrote: “Obviously Atiku is the enemy, Peter is the tool and BAT is the beneficiary of the schemes.”

@adeniyilanre12 wrote: “He won tinubu to rename somewhere on his name ni joor”