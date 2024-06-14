FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons Of Nigeria Remain Top In Africa [See Top Ten]

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Super Falcons of Nigeria have retained the top spot in Africa and the 36th spot in the globe as FIFA releases the latest world ranking.

FIFA arrived at the latest ranking released earlier today, Friday, June 14, 2024, after reviewing the performance of the Super Falcons and other teams in the last three months.

Note that in the said period, FIFA recorded 154 international matches in women’s football alone. Since February 2024, the Super Falcons played four games, two ended in straight victories, while the remaining two ended in goalless draws.

With that, they remain the best-ranked women’s team in Africa as they are set to fight for their first gold medal at the 2024 Olympics which will start for the team on July 25.

The reigning African women’s champions, South Africa are the second-highest-ranked team on the continent. They are ranked 50th in the world, 15 spots below Nigeria.

Below are the top ten ranked women’s teams in Africa and their place in the world ranking according to FIFA in June 2024:

Nigeria (36) South Africa (51) Morocco (56) Zambia (64) Ghana (65) Cameroon (68) Ivory Coast (71) Tunisia (78) Mali (81) Equatorial Guinea (81)

Below is the top ten highest-ranked women’s team in the world according to FIFA in June 2024:

1. Spain

2. France

3. England

4. Germany

5. USA

6. Sweden

7. Japan

8. Canada

9. Brazil

10. Korea DPR

Note that the next FIFA women’s ranking will be released in August, following the 2024 Olympics.