WAFCON Qualifiers: Super Falcons To Face Benin, Flying Eagles In Ivory Coast For Friendly

The Benin Republic is set to clash with Nigeria’s Super Falcons in a decisive battle for qualification to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Having demonstrated remarkable prowess in the first round of the qualifiers, the Amazons triumphed over Sierra Leone with an impressive aggregate score of 5-2, securing their chance to compete against the Super Falcons.

In the initial leg of their matchup against Sierra Leone, Benin showcased their strength by winning 2-1 on home turf. They followed this up with a commanding performance away from home, delivering a solid 3-1 victory in the second leg that confirmed their place in the final qualifying round.

The upcoming qualifiers are scheduled to take place between October 20 and 28, 2025. The Amazons will host the first leg, which will take place in Benin, while the Nigerian side will welcome the return fixture on their home ground. The overall winners of this two-legged encounter will secure a coveted spot at the WAFCON 2026 tournament.

Note that the Super Falcons hold the title of the most successful team in the history of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, boasting an impressive nine championships to their name, which adds to the significance of this upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have arrived in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in preparations for two friendly matches against the Young Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire. The first of these encounters will take place on Wednesday at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, with the two teams scheduled to meet again at the same venue on Friday.

These friendly matches are an integral part of the Flying Eagles’ preparation efforts leading up to the 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

Head coach Aliyu Zubairu has selected a squad of 21 players for this trip, featuring some key talents, including team captain Daniel Bameyi, first-choice goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt, defender Haruna Aliyu, midfielder Cletus Simon, and dynamic forwards Clinton Japhet and Olalekan Sulaiman Alabi.