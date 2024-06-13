‘Time For Politics Is Over, It Is Time To Rebuild Nigeria’ – Al-Mustapha Urges Nigerians To Support Tinubu

The younger brother of Major Hamza Al Mustapha, the former Chief Security Officer to late Gen. Sani Abacha, Hadi Al Mustapha, has urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu‘s administration.

Al-Mustapha emphasized the importance of supporting the administration, while praising President Tinubu’s decision-making.

He urged a shift away from politics towards national rebuilding, stressing the collective responsibility of all citizens in Nigeria’s development.

Al-Mustapha, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday to mark Democracy Day, praised the president for making difficult yet necessary choices to revitalize the nation and enhance democratic practices.

He said: “The President is taking the right decisions and everyone must support the administration. We have finished elections and the time for politics is over, it is time to rebuild Nigeria and everyone must play their part.

“The administration is fighting for local government autonomy and it is commendable. It’s a tough and courageous decision. If it succeeds, it will be a new dawn for democracy in Nigeria and for the rural dwellers in the country who will feel the positive impact of democracy.

“That is not all, the president is also tackling the economic challenges boldly and steadily, and i am sure that very soon we will start seeing results. People should be patient with this administration so that Nigeria can get out of the woods.

“Everybody, no matter your political party, should support the government because this is not time for the usual politics politicians like to play. This is the time to rebuild Nigeria.”

Al-Mustapha emphasized his non-political stance while urging politicians to exhibit patriotism and provide constructive criticism to the Tinubu administration.