Presidential Aide Taunts Atiku Over Comment On Tinubu’s ‘Fall’ At Eagle Square

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Segun Dada, has taunted former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, over his comment on his principal’s fall at the Eagle Square during the Democracy Day celebration.

Naija News had earlier reported, on Wednesday, that Tinubu slipped at the Eagles Square while boarding the parade vehicle.

The President, however, quickly regained his balance and continued with the proceedings without further issues.

The former Vice President, in his reaction, expressed his empathy over the incident, hoping that all is well with the President.

He wrote on X, “I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him. -AA.”

Reacting to Atiku’s post, Dada mocked Atiku, stating that it is better to fall briefly and rise than fall inconsistently in the bid to become president.

He wrote, “Thank you, Alhaji Koojoli. Better to fall briefly and rise than to be falling consistently in trying to be president since 1992 but still won’t quit.

“Better to fall briefly and rise than to be falling consistently in trying to be president since 1992 but still won’t quit.”

“I will only respond to rebuttals directly from the former vice president. Will not be entertaining his proxies so save your breathe trying to come at me with my crying videos.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the 2024 Democracy Day Celebration Parade at the Eagle Square. Something some people have been trying to do since 1992.”