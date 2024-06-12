Outrage As Niger State Gov, Deputy, Speaker, State EXCO Members Travel To Saudi For Hajj At Same Time

Some residents of Niger State have expressed their anger following the decision of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, accompanied by his deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji.

Naija News learnt that the governor and his deputy left the state sometime between Sunday and Monday to partake in the annual pilgrimage.

The residents have accused the governor of neglecting his duties and not taking governance seriously.

They argue that by leaving alongside his deputy, he has abandoned his responsibilities and left the people to face the severe security challenges in the state on their own.

The opposition political parties in the state have also expressed their dissatisfaction with this situation, highlighting that the absence of the governor, deputy governor, Speaker, and a majority of the members of the State Executive Council has resulted in the paralysis of government activities.

In a statement on Wednesday, a chieftain of the Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Umar Danladi Abdulhamid, strongly criticized the state leaders’ action.

“I am shocked at the way and manner Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s administration has been operating without respect to the feelings of the citizens in spite of the current security problems facing the state.

“More shocking is abandoning the state without transmitting power in line with the Constitution. It is not a good omen for the state. This calls for caution and reversal,” Abdulhamid said.

Also reacting, the Niger North Zonal Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Yahaya Ability, said the All Progressives Congress (APC), is known for outright violation of the laws, especially under the leadership of Governor Bago of Niger State.

He said: “Most unfortunate is that Governor Bago left the country to perform Hajj in Saudi Arabia without remorse. He left the state the very day two military personnel were shot by the bandits at Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area, while four LGAs, Rafi Shiroro, Munya and Mariga, were under attack daily and scores being killed.

“The matter is worse because the Assembly Speaker Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, who was supposed to receive a written letter of transmission of power also left together with the governor. This goes to show that the Assembly is a stooge and under the pocket of the governor.”

The zonal PDP chairman further argued, “Section 190 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended cannot be observed in breach as it makes clear provision for the absence of a governor without anticipation of both of them leaving their seats at the same time.”

He encouraged the citizens of the state to reconsider their choices and make sure they elect a new APC government in 2027 for better management.

The ability demanded the immediate reinstatement of the governor, deputy governor, and other state officials to ensure safety and uphold the country’s Constitution.

Attempts to get a reply from the state government to the concerns of the opposition parties were unsuccessful.

According to the Daily Post, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, and the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Bologi Ibrahim, declined to answer when their phones were called.

Naija News understands that due to the development, the state is currently being run by the SSG together with the Chief of Staff, CoS, to the Governor, Abdullah Usman Gbatamagi.

Nonetheless, a government insider, who wished to remain anonymous, told journalists thatt the governor”has the capability to govern the state from anywhere in the world with the help of technology.