‘Thank You For Believing In Our Economy’ – Tinubu Commends Tolaram For Taking Over Guinness Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has commended the decision of Tolaram Group to acquire Diageo’s 58.02 per cent shareholding in Guinness Nigeria Plc.

The President said the move is a testament that the Indonesian business conglomerate reposes confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

Tinubu made his point known in a statement released on Tuesday by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, following the news that the foreign majority shareholder in Guinness Nigeria Plc, Diageo, has agreed to sell its controlling equity stake of 58.02 per cent to a multinational group, Tolaram.

According to an agreement signed on Tuesday, Tolaram will take over Diageo’s 58.02% ownership in Guinness Nigeria and establish long-term licensing and royalty contracts to maintain production of the Guinness brand and Diageo’s locally produced ready-to-drink and mainstream spirits brands.

Reacting to the development, the Nigerian President said Tolaram, which has been doing business in Nigeria for over fifty years, by acquiring Diageo’s shares in Guinness, had shown that it has a long-term view of doing business in the country.

Tinubu also gave assurances to investors and Nigeria’s businesses, promising that his government will continue to make the operating environment more conducive and transparent.

“He said that the multi-pronged reforms and interventions being implemented on the economic and financial fronts would deliver sustained growth and enduring profitability for investors.”