Panic In Imo As Unknown Gunmen Shoot Two Police Officers, One Civilian

Gunmen whose identities remain unknown attacked and shot two police officers stationed at a security checkpoint along the Owerri-Okigwe road in Imo state.

Naija News gathered that another civilian, who was inside a building, was shot.

The incident reportedly occurred around 06:25 am in Akabo, located in the Ikeduru Council Area of Imo State, as confirmed by an eyewitness.

A viral video captured the officers lying injured on the ground and the body of the civilian inside a room.

In the viral video, a voice was heard saying: “This just happened now. Unknown gunmen have shot two police officers at Akabo in Ikeduru LGA. Also, a civil war was killed.”

According to Vanguard, another eyewitnesses reported that unidentified gunmen in a vehicle shot two police officers at a security checkpoint, then fired indiscriminately while driving by, ultimately targeting and shooting a man inside his house.

Residents hurriedly sought refuge for safety, while shop owners, gripped by fear, were seen closing their shops.

A resident, who opted to remain anonymous for security concerns, stated: “We are running. Nobody knows what is the next thing to happen. So we have to take cover for the moment until everywhere is calm. The best thing is to close your shop at the moment.”

As of the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, has not provided any comments on the incident.