Lawyer Shoots Dead 16-year-old Student In Imo

A 64-year-old legal practitioner, Bar. Donald Mbamah, has been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of 16-year-old Paul Victor, a student at Urban Development Secondary School in Owerri, Imo State.

The Imo State command of the Nigeria Police Force confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Friday (today) via its Public Relations Officer.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened last Monday.

It was reported that the victim had entered the suspect’s property by jumping over the fence to retrieve a football when he was shot in the buttocks. He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police command, however, has stated that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Imo State Police Command has arrested Barrister Donald Mbamah, a 64-year-old man, in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old student, Paul Victor, on March 17, 2025. The incident occurred at approximately 12:34 PM at Mbamah’s residence located at Area N, World Bank, New-Owerri. The victim, a student of Urban Development Secondary School, was allegedly shot in the buttocks under circumstances that are still under investigation.

“Police operatives from the New Owerri Division, led by the DPO, swiftly responded to a distress call from a concerned neighbor who heard the gunshot. They arrived at the scene, apprehended the suspect, and rushed the victim, Paul Victor, to General Hospital, Umuguma for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, the victim was confirmed dead on March 20, 2025,” the force statement on Friday reads.

The police added; “Following the incident, Barrister Donald Mbamah was transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning. A thorough investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to recover the alleged firearm used in the shooting. Photographs were also taken at the crime scene as part of the investigation.

“The Imo State Police Command expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and assures the public that justice will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. The suspect will be arraigned in court once investigations are completed and sufficient evidence is gathered.”

“The Command also call on the public to refrain from taking laws into their hands and allow the police and relevant authorities to handle the matter through legal means.”