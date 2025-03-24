Catholic Church Confirms Kidnap Of Popular Priest In Imo State

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped the priest in charge of Holy Family Catholic Church in Izombe community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Rev’d Fr John Ubaechu.

Naija News understands Ubaechu was kidnapped on Sunday along Ejemekwuru Road in the Oguta LGA.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the secretary/ Archdiocesan Chancellor of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocesan, Rev’d Fr Patrick Mbamah.

He said Rev’d Fr Ubaechu was kidnapped while on his way to the priests’ annual retreat.

In a statement entitled: “Notification of kidnap and call for prayers,” he urged all faithful in the archdiocese and beyond to pray the quick and safe release of the priest.

The statement reads, “I am directed to inform you that one of our priests, Rev Fr John Ubaechu, was kidnapped in the evening of Sunday, 23 March, 2025.

“Rev Fr John Ubaechu is the parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church Izombe.

“The sad incident occurred along Ejemekwuru Road in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state. He was kidnapped on his way to the priest annual retreat.

“We invite all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for the quick and safe release of our priest.

“We commend our brother, Rev Fr John Ubaechu to the powerful intercession of the blessed Virgin Mary mother of priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his abductors.”

Family Reaction

One of his relatives and parishioner, Benedict Ihejirika, said the kidnap of the priest has thrown them all in a sorrowful mood and prayed for a quick and safe return.

He expressed concerns that the criminals no longer have respect for human lives and it is now becoming increasingly dangerous to move around.

He said, “The sad news of your abduction yesterday evening kept me restless. Sleep left me through the nights. I joined my family in huge prayers from personal ones to church prayers as a Catholic.

“My first daughter didn’t eat last night after hearing the news. Our home was thrown into mourning because of the sad news. Since then, series of calls keep tripping in to ascertain the truth of the news, alas, it is true finally.

“It bothers me to see men of God who stand in for us with huge sacrifice, making consecration daily for our good being treated this way. How come the life we live have become so barbaric that, we do not value life again.

“A priest after the order of Melchizedek was taken away just like that. I have wondered how his condition has been all through the night. Chei! This is the worst news of the week.

“Almighty God, this is your fight. You can’t allow your church to be thrown into pandemonium. When the shepherd is held, the sheep will cry. Our Father and Maker, please, visit the place where our priest has been held, shatter the people holding him and release him to us in good safety, Amen.

“Rev Fr John Ubaechu, our prayers are with you.”

Police Reaction

Meanwhile, the Imo Police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, has confirmed that the Command had started combing bushes for the rescue of the priest and operatives are actively working on arresting the suspects.

“The Imo State Police Command has launched a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the abduction of John Ubaechu along Ejemekuru Road in Oguta LGA on Sunday, 23rd March 2025.

“The Command urges the public to assist in the investigation by providing any relevant information,” Okoye said.