Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 11th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 11th June 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government, on Monday, raised the alarm over the renewed smuggling of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, following the massive hike in the pump price of the commodity in neighbouring countries. It stated that while the average price of petrol in Nigeria was about N701/litre, the average cost of the product in neighbouring countries was N1,787/litre, a development that heightened PMS smuggling out of Nigeria in the past two weeks.

Vanguard: Almost one year after they were inaugurated, no fewer than 24 of the 109 senators drawn from all parts of the country are yet to sponsor any bill in the upper chamber of the National Assembly. However, each of the other 85 senators has at least one bill to his or her name.

The Nation: A move to boost food production has been ignited in the Southwest. The objective is to cut the prices of food items which remain high in the country despite ongoing efforts to bring down inflation.

ThisDay: As the one-week suspension of the nationwide strike by organised labour expires today, the leadership of the trade unions have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to use his position to give the Nigerian workers a deserved living wage.

Daily Trust: The organised labour has said there is no way it could accept N100, 000 as minimum wage after rejecting the proposed N62, 000 for workers. This is just as the 37-member Tripartite Caommittee on National Minimum Wage on Monday submitted its report to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after about five months of sittings.

