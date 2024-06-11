Court Acquits Ado Doguwa Of Murder Charges, Orders Kano Govt To Pay Him ₦25 Million Damages

The former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has been acquitted of the murder charges brought against him by the Kano State Government.

In its judgement yesterday, the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the Kano State Government must pay Ado Doguwa ₦25 million as compensation for damages.

Ado Doguwa, who currently chairs the House Committee on Downstream Petroleum, represents the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency in Kano state.

Naija News reports that Ado Doguwa’s aspirations to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives were hindered by allegations of murder and political violence during the 2023 general elections.

The New National People’s Party (NNPP) government, which currently governs the state, had dragged the lawmaker to court on charges of murder.

However, the court has determined that Ado Doguwa was falsely accused and has awarded him ₦25 million in damages, holding the Kano State Government and the police responsible.

It is important to recall that Ado Doguwa was initially arrested by the police in Kano and subsequently brought before the court for the murder case.

He was later released on bail by another court, following which he sought a review of the police investigations that led to his sudden arrest, arraignment, and detention.

The previous government of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was set to clear him of all charges.

Nonetheless, the present government in the state decided to reopen the murder case against him, claiming he was responsible for the deaths of more than 15 individuals, primarily from the NNPP party.

Nonetheless, Doguwa took legal action against the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, the Governor of Kano State, and the Attorney-General of Kano State, alleging violations of his rights to personal dignity, freedom, and the right to move freely.