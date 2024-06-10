Video: Lady Stabs Husband To Death In Imo Over Internet Fraud Proceeds

A 27-year-old woman named Oluchi Nzemechi, hailing from Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, has been arrested by the police for allegedly murdering her husband, Kelechi Nzemechi.

Naija News gathered that the tragic incident occurred following a dispute over the allocation of earnings from their internet scamming activities, known as Yahoo Yahoo.

The Imo Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, stated in a release that the suspect confessed to the crime.

The suspect confessed to being lured into cybercrime by her boyfriend, and during a discussion about dividing the proceeds from scamming an Indonesian of 250 million rupiah, a disagreement ensued, prompting her to stab him with a kitchen knife.

The suspect confessed that upon realizing he was dead, she sought to absolve herself of the crime, fabricating a note reading, “You think you can eat my money and go free? I am baba for the boys. I am coming for your wife and your child, including your family,” which she placed on the victim’s lifeless body before fleeing the scene.

During subsequent questioning, the suspect revealed that she had been cohabiting with the victim since 2019 and had a child with him.

The police spokesperson mentioned that efforts are underway to recover the purported 250 million Indonesian Rupiah for potential restitution to the rightful owner, while affirming that the suspect is currently under investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department and will face prosecution in court.

