Labour Party Suspends Exco Members In Imo

The Labour Party‘s Imo State Chapter, led by Chairman Callistus Ihejiagwa, has announced the suspension of 14 members from its State Working Committee and others due to what the party has termed severe indiscipline and actions that could undermine the party’s reputation.

Following a State Executive meeting in Owerri, Ihejiagwa informed the press that the party’s leadership made the decision to suspend certain State Executive Committee members to maintain discipline among its ranks.

He explained that the suspensions were prompted by the members’ attempts to fabricate a fictitious crisis aimed at sowing discord within the party.

Additionally, the Chairman accused the suspended individuals of publicly discussing the party’s internal matters without first adhering to the procedures outlined in the party’s constitution, labeling this behavior as insubordination and a violation of the party’s core values.

To ensure a fair and transparent process, a five-member disciplinary committee has been established, chaired by the party’s first State Deputy Chairman, Queen Osuala, to investigate the allegations against the suspended members.

Among those suspended are the party’s State Secretary, Paulinus Udechukwu; Orlu Zonal Chairman, Charles Uzomba; Okigwe Zonal Chairman, Sunday Ike; and Owerri Zonal Chairman, Innocent Nwadavid.

Included in the group are the State Legal Adviser, Emeka Ihejirika; the State Woman Leader, Princess Chinedu Oleka; the State Financial Secretary, Ikechukwu Osuaku; and the State Organizing Secretary, Joseph Mbama, among others.

The LP Chairman expressed his concerns regarding the significant suffering of Imo citizens under the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma, whom he accused of managing the State from abroad.

He called on the Governor to return to the State to personally witness the extent of the hardships experienced by the populace.

He stated that the National leadership is addressing the situation regarding the defections of certain elected members from the party, indicating that legal measures have been initiated against those individuals.