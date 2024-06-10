Just In: Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Adeleke, Other South-West Governors Meet In Lagos

The governors of the six South-West states have gathered for an important meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

As at 12 noon, on Monday, all the governors had arrived and then went in for the meeting.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, Ondo State, Luky Aiyedatiwa and Ekiti, Abiodun Oyebanji, are all present for the crucial meeting.

As of press time, the main purpose of the meeting could not be determined.

However, it is speculated that it may be related to ongoing discussions regarding the Minimum Wage between the organized Labour union and the Federal Government, as well as addressing security concerns in the region, among other pressing state matters.

Following the closed-door meeting, members of the State House Correspondents are anticipated to receive a briefing.