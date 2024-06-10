Gov Eno Sacks Commissioner For Special Duties

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has dismissed the Commissioner for Special Duties, Bassey Okon, marking the first sacking under his administration.

The announcement came via a statement from the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, on Monday.

Bassey Okon’s removal as commissioner becomes a significant development as Governor Eno approaches the completion of his first year in office.

Naija News learnt that this decision might be the start of a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle, responding to pressures faced by Governor Eno to reorganize his team, primarily comprised of appointees from his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

Uwah, in the statement released, stated that, “In ongoing efforts to reposition his administration in line with his ARISE AGENDA, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Eno has relieved Dr. Bassey. P, Okon, the Commissioner for Special Duties as member of Akwa Ibom State Executive Council with immediate effect.

“His Excellency thanks him for his services to the state and wishes him the best in his future endeavours. He is therefore directed to handover to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry.

“Meantime, the Ministry will be supervised by the Secretary to the State Government pending the appointment of a new Commissioner.”