‘Most Women Appointed To Public Offices Are Credited To My Late Wife’s Intervention’ – Gov Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has attributed the inclusion of women in his administration to the intervention of his late wife, Patience Eno.

Naija News reports that since the assumption of office, Governor Eno had appointed many women into public offices, especially at the local level, and initiated pro-women policies in the state.

Speaking during the first-anniversary celebration of the Golden Initiative For All, GIFA, his late wife’s pet project, at Ibom Hall, Uyo, Eno lauded the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, his daughter, Lady Helen Eno Obareki, for furthering the vision and aspirations of his departed wife.

He said Helen’s insight in driving her mother’s dream of enhancing family life and bringing succour to the less privileged was commendable, and the state is proud of her.

The governor announced that the event also created an opportunity to honour the memory of his late wife, adding she was behind the prominence he has given to issues about women in his government.

His words, “Let me congratulate my dear daughter, the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Noble Lady Helen Obareki, for stepping up and taking charge of this great Initiative.

“As you have so eloquently reeled out the achievements recorded in the last one year, it is evident that you have ticked the boxes in all the thematic areas and the impact has been deeply felt. Noble Lady, you have done well, and your mother and indeed all of us here are manifestly proud of you,”

” I can recall the First Lady’s persistent appeals for 40 percent of women inclusion in the affairs of government. Most of the women who have been appointed to public offices are credits to the intervention of the late First Lady.”