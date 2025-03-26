‘A Leader Who Delivers’ – APC Shower Praises On PDP Governor

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, has praised Governor Umo Eno for his inclusive leadership, emphasizing that it transcends political party lines.

Naija News reports that Ntukekpo noted that Eno’s impartial approach to governance has made the state a hub for sustainable development since he assumed office in May 2023.

During the commissioning of the Hemodialysis Unit and the Accident/Emergency Wards at General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene, Ntukekpo commended the governor for reconnecting the state to the national government without the usual political party biases.

He lamented that, in the past, Akwa Ibom had been isolated as a major opposition state, bearing the stigma of being a pariah, but praised the current shift towards unity and development.

“I want to commend Governor Umo Eno for his visionary leadership. His efforts in spreading life-changing projects, especially in healthcare, have significantly improved the welfare of the people,” Ntukekpo remarked. “The grassroots are thriving, and his leadership shows deep love for the people. We pray that God continues to strengthen him.”

Ntukekpo also highlighted that the healthcare facilities being inaugurated were a testament to the governor’s commitment to improving the lives of the people.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the performing Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno. It is truly heartening to witness a leader who delivers on his promises,” Ntukekpo enthused.