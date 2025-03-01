Akwa Ibom Council Of Traditional Rulers Bestow “Otuekong” Title On Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been honoured with the prestigious traditional title of “Otuekong”, Commander-in-Chief of Akwa Ibom, by the Akwa Ibom State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The title was conferred on him at the State House in Abuja on Friday by President General of Okuibom Ibibio III, Nteyin Solomon Etuk.

A 104-member delegation, led by Governor Umo Eno, attended the ceremony. The delegation comprised Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his wife Ekaette, religious leaders, former ministers, lawmakers, and representatives from youth and women groups.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, President Tinubu said, “I accept all the honours and the conferment. I am one of you. Going back in time, I recall staying in Eket as an auditor at Mobil. We are all friends and family with a state that has progressed rapidly in development.”

The President emphasised that Nigeria’s progress depends on leaders prioritising national development over political affiliations.

He acknowledged Akwa Ibom’s growth and said, “I have just signed the 2025 budget. I’m pleased that the uncertainty over the economy is fading, and hope is rising. Thank you for your continued support. We must work together to build the nation. You all reflect a good society.”

Tinubu also commended Governor Eno for his selfless leadership and dedication to the people, describing him as a visionary leader whose governance should serve as a model.

“I have listened to the governor’s concerns about the deep-sea port and a state visit. You have a very good governor, one who fears God and loves his people. I watch the Arise programme of the state and have been following developments.”

In response, Senate President Akpabio praised Eno for fostering unity and harmony in the state, assuring Tinubu of Akwa Ibom’s unwavering support for his administration.

While presenting his administration’s achievements, Governor Eno reiterated the state’s commitment to collaborating with the federal government on major projects, including the Ibom Deep Sea Port and ecological challenges.

He also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for their support following the passing of his wife.