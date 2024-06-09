Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 9th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 9th June 2024.

The PUNCH: As the countdown to Sallah festivities narrows, ram sellers across the country are currently grappling with a disturbing trend of low patronage. Their voices showed frustration and worry as they attributed the slow patronage to a combination of economic challenges, spate of insecurity, and transportation costs for the animals sourced from northern Nigeria.

Vanguard: Executive Director of Journalists for Democratic Rights, JODER, Mr Adewale Adeoye, in this interview, shares his experiences on the struggle to actualize June 12, 1993 election.

ThisDay: As the crisis between the organised labour and the federal government over a new National Minimum Wage continues to brew, some Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have expressed divergent views on whether the proposed agreement between the two parties should be binding on state governments.

The Nation: President Bola Tinubu’s position on the N62,000 just agreed on by the Federal Government and the Organised Private Sector as the new minimum wage will determine Organised Labour’s next line of action on the matter, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) said yesterday.

Daily Trust: Civil servants across the country have asked the state governors to slash their salaries and allowances and those of their appointees to enable them to pay the new minimum wage of N62,000 proposed by the federal government. The civil servants, who spoke to our correspondents on condition of anonymity, yesterday, slammed the governors for saying they could not afford the proposed wage.

