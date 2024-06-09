Arrest Ighodalo Campaign Spokesman – APC Tasks DSS, IGP

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that they are being threatened by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the September 21, 2024 Governorship election.

The party called on the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest the Deputy Director General of the Asue Akintunde Ighodalo Campaign Council, Rev Olu Martins.

They described Martins as a preacher in the morning and a vandal at night.

Speaking via a statement signed by its State Acting Chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, the APC accused the clergyman of calling for the vandalisation of campaign materials belonging to the opposition.

He said: “The threat is a clear indication of the desperation of the PDP, which is losing grounds. In particular, we call on the security agencies to immediately arrest one Rev Olu Martins, who claims to be a preacher during the day but is actually a vandal at night.

“In a viral video as the Deputy Director General of the Asue Akintunde Ighodalo Campaign Council, Rev Olu Martins is seen calling for the vandalization of campaign materials of opposition parties and threatening any opposition to the PDP candidate.”

The statement also said the PDP Deputy Director General in the viral video openly asked the Director of Operation of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN), and another well known person in Edo State, to attack anyone who fails to embrace the PDP and its fading candidate.

“In the event that the security agencies fail to rein in Olu Martins and his ilk, the alternative is a call for anarchy.

“We also urge the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take note of all these infractions, surrounding the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration in the state, where the PDP through the 18 Local Government Council chairmen has decided to register minors. These are obvious threats to the peace of our state.

“We will not endure any form of violence or cultist activities perpetrated or sponsored by the state.

“On our part, we shall continue to work towards ensuring a peaceful and free election. However, our civility can only be guaranteed in an atmosphere of egalitarianism”, the statement added.