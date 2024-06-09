‘Are They Slaves?’ – Mbaka Criticizes FG’s Proposed ₦62,000 Minimum Wage For Civil Servants

Charismatic Catholic priest, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, has criticized the proposed ₦62,000 minimum wage for civil servants, questioning why it isn’t applied to all government officials, including lawmakers and governors.

He condemned the disparity in allowances and argued that those suffering in rural areas deserve more.

The cleric highlighted the inadequate pay for teachers, nurses, and doctors, and urged the government to address the issue urgently to prevent potential unrest due to the high inflation in the country.

Naija News recalls that organised labour and the Federal Government have been arguing about the new minimum wage for several months.

After labour’s ultimatum expired on May 31, the unions embarked on strike on June 3, shutting down businesses across the nation.

The industrial action was suspended on Tuesday after the Federal Government promised to increase the minimum wage to an amount bigger than ₦60,000 as they resume negotiations.

However, in a statement issued on Friday after its meeting, the state Governors rejected the N60,000 minimum wage, stating that it is not sustainable.

Notwithstanding, the Federal Government increased its new national minimum wage offer from ₦60,000 to ₦62,000 after its meeting on Friday night.

This offer comes after organized labor reduced its demands from ₦494,000 to ₦250,000.

Addressing newsmen, Mbaka advised the Federal Government to approach the minimum wage matter with caution to avoid potential unrest.

Mbaka said, “If we decide to give labour N60,000 or N62,000, why not generalize it to the House of Assembly members, senatorial members, House of Representative members, and governors?

“They are all civil servants, so are the others slaves? I can’t understand why they are amazing billions as sitting allowance, wardrobe allowance, newspaper allowance, and suffering allowance.

“The people that should have such allowances are those suffering in the village.

“How much are our teachers, nurses, and doctors being paid? Let’s be realistic, our civil servants that wake early and return late daily, how much are they being paid?

“Looking at the level of inflation in the country, you will see that we are all not sincere in this country.

“I’m pleading with the government that a stitch in time saves nine; this situation must be handled with care because it might be hijacked and nobody knows the ripples effect.”