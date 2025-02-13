Nigeria Will Overtake US To Become Third Most Populous Nation On Earth – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed optimism that Nigeria will, by 2050, overtake the United States (US) to emerge as the third most populous nation on earth.

The number two citizen highlighted Nigeria’s demographic advantage, stating that with the right policies, the country’s youthful population could be transformed into an economic asset.

Naija News reports that Shettima highlighted this during a meeting on Thursday, February 13, with a delegation led by the visiting Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, Gilbert Houngbo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“One in four black men is a Nigerian, and by 2050, we will surpass the United States to become the third most populous nation on earth.

“The average age in Nigeria is 16.9 years. We have a demographic bulge, but with the right policies, we can turn it into a demographic dividend rather than a demographic disaster,” the Vice President said.

Shettima also expressed confidence in Nigeria’s future workforce, stating, “Our young people are more digitally literate than us. While some traditional jobs may disappear, new opportunities will emerge, and we will equip our youth with the skills to thrive in the evolving global economy.”

Furthermore, in his remark, Shettima said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is receptive to continuous dialogue with organized labour.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s dedication to the well-being of workers, emphasizing Tinubu’s commitment to cultivating a prosperous workforce and a functional labour environment.

“We will keep engaging with our partners in the labor movement to guarantee advancement,” Shettima remarked.

Houngbo was joined by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, and the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communication, Stanley Nkwocha, shared this update in a statement titled ‘VP Shettima Reaffirms FG’s Commitment to Workers’ Welfare and Wage Reforms.’

Shettima assured the ILO leader that the Nigerian government is still devoted to inclusive labor policies, equitable wages, and economic development.

“We are all patriots and partners in building a stronger Nigeria,” Shettima said, reiterating that President Tinubu, whom he described as an activist himself, would be briefed on the delegation’s requests upon his return to the country.

The Vice President praised the Nigerian labour movement, describing it as vibrant and well-led.

He also reiterated Tinubu’s passion for workers’ welfare, noting that the government had raised the minimum wage, with most states already implementing it—some even exceeding the ₦70,000 benchmark set at the national level.

“I commend the Nigeria Labour Congress for their statesmanship and commitment to workers’ rights,” Shettima said.

Speaking on Thursday, the ILO DG, Houngbo thanked the Vice President for receiving his delegation, acknowledging that his visit to Nigeria was long overdue, given the country’s strategic role in the ILO.

Recalling Nigeria’s support for his election, Houngbo said, “Without the mobilisation of the Nigerian government and its social partners, my election would have been very difficult. Nigeria played a key role in rallying African constituents in my favour.”

He noted that his visit provided an opportunity to engage with ILO’s social partners in Nigeria, including the NLC and the Trade Union Congress, and that their discussions were productive.

Houngbo urged the Federal Government to expedite the finalisation of labour code reforms and sought Shettima’s support for reviving the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC), a forum for social dialogue among tripartite stakeholders.

“We believe that given the dynamism of Nigeria’s labour market, its population, ambition, and role in Africa, reviving the NLAC will be highly beneficial,” he added.

Other dignitaries present at the meeting include the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Salihu Usman; Director-General, National Directorate of Employment, Mr Silas Agara; Director-General, National Productivity Centre, Baffa Agundi; Director-General, Michael Imoudu Institute for Labour Studies, Isa Aremu; NLC President, Joe Ajaero; and the First National Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress, Dr Tommy Etim-Okon, among others.