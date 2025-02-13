Minimum Wage: JUSUN Issues 7-Day Ultimatum To FG, Threatens To Embark On Strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has set a seven-day deadline for the Federal Government to implement the new national minimum wage along with additional benefits, threatening to initiate an indefinite strike if their demands are not met.

Naija News reports that this deadline was announced in a communiqué released on Wednesday following an emergency meeting at the JUSUN Secretariat in Abuja.

The seven-day countdown commences on Thursday, February 13, 2025, and concludes on February 19, 2025.

JUSUN has cautioned that if the Federal Government fails to address their requests within this period, an indefinite strike will commence on February 20, 2025.

The union is insisting on the full implementation of the new national minimum wage of ₦77,000 and other benefits for judicial personnel.

JUSUN has been in conflict with the Federal Government regarding the non-implementation of the new minimum wage for judicial workers, while other public sector employees have already started receiving the updated wage.

Previously, the workers had issued a 21-day ultimatum for the government to respond to their demands, but no action was taken during that timeframe.

“The meeting principally centered on the expiration of the twenty-one (21) day ultimatum issued to all Heads of Federal Courts, FCT Courts, and Judicial Bodies.

“That after exhaustive deliberations, the following resolution was reached. That an additional seven (7) days’ notice is hereby given for the full implementation of the subject matter in line with relevant guidelines governing industrial disputes and the urgent intervention of the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun.

“That the seven (7) days commence on Thursday, February 13, 2025, and ends on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

“That failure to implement our demands within this stipulated time frame will mean the union cannot guarantee industrial harmony. Consequently, the strike will commence indefinitely from Thursday, February 20, 2025,” the statement reads.

JUSUN has urged the Federal Government to act swiftly to prevent a disruption of judicial activities nationwide.