Fubara Approves ₦19.5 Billion For Reconstruction Of Demolished Rivers Assembly Chambers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara‘s government of Rivers State has authorized the allocation of ₦19.5 billion for the reconstruction of the State Assembly Chambers, which the government destroyed during the political turmoil in the state.

Naija News reports that the approval was granted during the State Executive Council Meeting on Friday evening at the government house in Port Harcourt.

Following the meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Special Projects, Dr Rowland Obed-Whyte, informed the press that Monier Construction Company Nigeria Limited (MCC) was granted the contract for ₦19,566,621,284.24.

The project is expected to be finished within 9 months and will consist of a new Assembly Complex with 34 en suite offices, a two-story building with an elevator, gallery, meeting rooms, and a conference hall.

Additionally, the renovation and refurbishment of other structures within the House of Assembly Complex that were not demolished are included in the project’s specifications.

Obed-Whyte said that upon completion, the Rivers State House of Assembly building will be one of the finest Assembly complexes in the country. This approval is part of the comprehensive deliberations of the State Executive Council on Friday.

The government has also approved renovating and upgrading four zonal hospitals and other healthcare infrastructure projects in the state.

The construction of the Kalaibiama/Epellema road and bridge in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area has also been approved.

The four Zonal Hospitals are situated in Ahoada Town in the Ahead East Local Government Area, Degema Town in the Degema Local Government, Omoku Town in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government, and Bori Town in the Khana Local Government Area.

Other healthcare infrastructure initiatives include renovating Bonny General Hospital, renovating and upgrading the Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Rumuigbo, and building a new General Hospital in Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The hospital projects have been allocated a budget of ₦26,350,310,714.88, while the Kalaibiama-Epellema road and bridge in the Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area will require ₦29,035,907,233.76.

Following the meeting, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, informed the press that the ministry had requested approval to cancel and terminate all existing contracts for the Zonal Hospitals in the State.

According to Oreh, new contracts will be awarded to ensure the completion of the projects, including the renovation of Bonny General Hospital.

She said, “We are thankful to the Rivers State Executive Council that the various decisions sought and prayers that were made by the Rivers State Ministry of Health for the approval of the termination of the contracts for the completion of the Zonal Hospitals at Ahoada, Bori, Degema and Omoku, and the re-award of fresh contracts for their completion were approved.

“That the request to the State Executive Council for the approval of the award of these contracts in total summed up to N26, 350, 310, 714. 88k that was approved for the completion of those Zonal Hospitals, the renovation of Bonny General Hospital and the upgrade of the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital.

“This also included the construction of a new General Hospital at Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, which were not among those initially awarded for renovation.”

She mentioned that the new contractors will be deployed to the site to begin construction work on various projects within the health sector, aiming to enhance healthcare services in the State.