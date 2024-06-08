2027: Impossible For North To Speak With One Voice – Buba Galadima

A notable figure within the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has expressed scepticism over the possibility of the three northern zones consolidating behind a single candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

In a recent dialogue with Saturday Sun, the seasoned politician and former national secretary of the now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), emphasized the democratic nature of Nigeria, where voters cherish their freedom to make individual choices.

Galadima’s statement comes amidst swirling rumours and reports suggesting that political leaders in the North are considering a unified stance against President Tinubu’s potential re-election bid in 2027.

Allegations have surfaced that Tinubu’s administration disproportionately favours the South-West, stirring discontent among northern political circles.

When asked if the northerners would pick the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, former or his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Galadima said, “We are not in the church; we are not in the mosque. Why should we speak with one voice?

“That is democracy. If you bring three people together, everybody has got a different way of thinking on how to solve a certain problem.”

When asked if there is a plot to work against Tinubu and if he is involved in the plan, he said, “No. I don’t know. I have my party, which is the NNPP and we will contest national elections and we believe we have the best candidate, if he is eventually chosen by the party or put forward by the party.”