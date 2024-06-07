Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates 270 Units Of Two-bedroom Flats To Reduce Housing Deficit In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has inaugurated 270 two-bedroom flats in Lagos on Thursday to reduce the state’s housing deficit.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the housing project is part of his administration’s efforts to reduce the housing deficit and provide decent accommodation for residents.

He also reiterated the government’s readiness to collaborate with the private sector to construct more affordable housing estates across the state.

“Today, I inaugurated 270 units of two-bedroom flats at the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate, Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

“This project, situated in the Ikeja Division of Lagos State, represents Cluster One of the proposed 101 blocks of 846 home units, consisting of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments on a land area of 17.358 hectares. It aims to provide decent accommodation for suburban dwellers.

“During the unveiling ceremony, I promised to finalize the remaining home units in Clusters Two and Three of the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate to benefit more residents, regardless of their background.

“I emphasized the importance of residents taking ownership of the project and safeguarding it from vandalism. Additionally, I expressed our readiness to collaborate with the private sector to construct more affordable housing estates in Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu noted in a publication via his official X handle on Thursday, June 6.

In a separate statement, Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said the project located in the Ikeja Division of Lagos State is Cluster One of the proposed 101 blocks of 846 home units made up of one, two and three-bedroom apartments on a land area of 17.358 hectares to provide decent accommodation for sub-urban dwellers.

He added that the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate (Cluster One) has infrastructural components that include a network of well-structured roads, a well-channeled drainage system, an ingestion station, ample car parks, potable water, a perimeter fence, a central sewage treatment plant, and electricity transformers.

See more photos from the housing project inauguration below: