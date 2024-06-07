Multichoice Reacts To Tribunal’s Ruling, ₦150 Million Fine

Multichoice Nigeria announced its decision to appeal the ruling of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) on Friday, which imposed a ₦150 million fine for challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the CCPT decreed that the company must provide Nigerians with a one-month free subscription on DStv and GOtv.

The tribunal had earlier prohibited Multichoice from raising subscription fees without sufficient notice, after Festus Onifade filed a lawsuit arguing that the 8-day notice given by Multichoice for a price hike was insufficient.

In response to the ruling, Multichoice Nigeria expressed its disagreement and announced its intention to file an appeal against it.

The statement reads: “MultiChoice Nigeria is aware of the recent ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, CCPT, regarding its jurisdiction to entertain a price regulation matter.

“We disagree with the ruling, and will therefore file an appeal against said ruling.

“As the matter is currently sub judice, we are restrained from making further comments.”

Naija News recalls Barrister Festus Onifade had dragged Multichoice and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) before the tribunal over the decision of the pay-tv operator to increase its subscription.

The tribunal thereafter restrained MultiChoice from increasing its subscription rates pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice filed by Barrister Onifade.

(FCCPC) accused the Pay TV of unjustly increasing subscription fees without one-month notice to customers and leveraging this to seek interim orders against Pay TV.