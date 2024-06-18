‘We Only Reduced Our Decoder Prices And Not Subscription’ – MultiChoice

MultiChoice, the leading satellite television provider in Nigeria, has denied claims of reducing its subscription fees amid a recent drop in subscribers.

Reports had claimed that the company had initially increased its prices, citing rising costs and inflation, but the move was met with widespread criticism from consumers and regulatory authorities.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) in Abuja subsequently ordered MultiChoice to revert to its old prices, pending the outcome of a full hearing on the matter.

The initial report said Multichoice has now complied with the court order, readjusting its subscription rates for both DStv and GOtv users.

According to the report, the new rates, which took effect on June 16, 2024, see the DStv Premium package reduced from N37,000 to N29,500, while the Compact+ package has been reduced from N25,000 to N19,800.

Similarly, the Compact Bouquet package has been reduced from N15,700 to N12,500, and the Confam package has been reduced from N9,300 to N7,400.

GOtv subscribers have also seen their prices reduced, with the Super+ package now costing N12,500 instead of N15,700, and the Super package reduced from N9,600 to N7,600.

The GOtv Max package has been reduced from N6,300 to N5,700, while the GOtv Joli package has been reduced from N4,500 to N3,950. The GOtv Jinja package has been reduced from N3,200 to N2,700.

However, a source in the company who spoke with BusinessDay on Tuesday said the company only reduced decoder prices, but subscription prices remained unchanged.

The source said, “We only reduced our decoder prices and not subscription prices.”

