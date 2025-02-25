‘All Hail Tinubu Economy’ – Subscribers React To MultiChoice’s 21% DStv Subscription Hike

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a 21% increase in the subscription fee for its DStv Compact package, raising the price from ₦15,700 to ₦19,000, effective March 1, 2025.

Naija News understands that this marks the second price adjustment in less than a year, following a similar hike in May 2024, which the company attributed to inflation and rising operational costs.

The announcement has sparked widespread outrage among subscribers, with many expressing frustration over frequent price increases despite persistent concerns about service quality.

In a notice sent to customers on Monday, MultiChoice explained that the price adjustment was necessary as part of a review of its pricing structure.

While the DStv Compact package is affected by the increase, the company clarified that Compact Plus and Premium bouquets will remain unchanged at ₦30,000 and ₦44,500, respectively.

The notice, titled “Price Adjustments for DStv and GOtv Packages,” stated: “Dear Customer, please note that effective March 1, 2025, there will be a price adjustment on all DStv packages. This is to enable us to continue offering our customers world-class homegrown and international content, delivered through the best technology.”

Subscribers React

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their displeasure, questioning the rationale behind the frequent price hikes without visible improvements in service quality.

@SimoncoleB wrote: “This is nonsense. The only reason I pay ₦42,000 for DStv is for football. To watch movies, I still have to subscribe to Amazon Prime, Netflix, and pay for Starlink. That’s basically ₦90,000 a month for all the debits on my card. Now you increase to ₦44,500. The Senate, instead of fighting Natasha, should face DStv and break their football monopoly.”

@alpacino841_ commented: “Ever noticed how the price of everything seems to be going up lately? Well, MultiChoice is not immune to the economic realities of the country either. Love & Light.”

@AbiolaAdebisi7 said: “The last increment is not up to a year yet, and they are set to announce another one. It’s time to boycott this nonsense company.”

@amandastephen07 lamented: “First MTN, now DStv. Na God go help us for this country.”

@IamChris1999 remarked: “It’s a pity that Nigerians will keep adjusting until the day they can no longer adjust anymore.”

@harfsertEbrahem questioned: “Hope there will be an improvement in updated movies and series to watch, because this tariff is way too high.”

@Samrel6 added: “When you have a business in a country that doesn’t care about its people, you treat the people anyhow you wish because you know the country won’t do anything. God bless Nigeria.”

@Zeeek0300 declared: “I will definitely stop subscribing. From ₦7,500 to ₦9,800, then ₦11,500, straight to ₦15,700. Now ₦19,000. At this point, I will stop the subscription.”

@ghostshadow_1 observed: “Everyone is just exploiting the Nigerian masses. When we don’t have a choice or many options, na every week dem supposed dey change am sef till we learn to stand up and demand better for ourselves.”

@Nyerowvo sarcastically remarked: “All hail Tinubu economy!”