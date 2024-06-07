Minimum Wage: ‘Present Something, No De Yarn Cho Cho Cho’ – NLC Blast FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged the President Bola Tinubu-led government to present a new minimum wage template.

Recall that President Tinubu on Tuesday directed the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage to speed up the process, compute the figures and send them to him.

The President had also said he was committed to a wage above ₦60,000, while the TUC and the NLC said they weren’t fixated on their ₦494,000 demand.

Following the president’s directives, Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, assured the nation that “there is no cause for alarm” after a crucial meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

However, after meeting with the committee on Thursday, the labour union claimed that the Federal Government failed to present a new minimum wage template days after calling for an indefinite strike.

The president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, speaking on the development said, “Nothing has been presented yet. The minister of finance said they are still working on the template that the president mandated them to work on.

“All we were discussing were the principles behind some of these issues, but they have not presented anything beyond what was presented earlier.

“We hope when we come back tomorrow, we will have something to relate to.”

NLC, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), charged the Federal Government to act on the minimum wage, which had expired since April rather than keep saying things that are unfavourable to them.

The union, which posted a video of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, addressing the press on the outcome of yesterday’s meeting, wrote, “One Week Ultimatum. They have not presented any different thing yet. FG show Workings ooO! No be to dey yarn cho! cho! cho! One week is around the corner already. #We DEMAND A LIVING WAGE NOW!”