Nigeria Vs South Africa: Bafana Bafana Finally Arrives In Uyo After ’18 Hours’ Trip

South Africa’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, have finally arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Bafana Bafana arrived at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, around 11 a.m. earlier today, June 6, 2024, after spending a night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Naija News gathered that the Bafana Bafana’s chartered flight had to do a stopover in Port Harcourt because the plane arrived in Nigeria when the airport in Uyo had closed.

According to post feeds on South Africa’s official X page, the Bafana Bafana took off from their home country on Wednesday, about four hours later than scheduled, which resulted in them touching down in Nigeria when the airport in Uyo had closed.

A post on the South Africa national team’s official X page reads: “Bafana Bafana have been on the road for 18 hours and still not at the base in Nigeria. The team is currently at Port Harcourt Airport where they cleared customs, awaiting transfer to the hotel, to spend the night. Uyo airport had closed by the time the team was scheduled to take off.”

They had to make an emergency arrangement in Port Harcourt for the night before leaving the garden city on Thursday morning.

“Bafana Bafana have finally arrived at their base in Uyo, Nigeria”, the team’s X page announced.

The team is expected to carry out their first training session in Uyo this evening as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualification clash with the Super Eagles at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7.