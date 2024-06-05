Tinubu Felicitates Deeper Life’s Pastor Kumuyi On 83rd Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent heartfelt good wishes to the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, on his 83rd birthday.

Naija News reports that Pastor Kumuyi will turn 83 years old tomorrow, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

In a press release issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu, commended Pastor Kumuyi for his extensive contributions as a leader, writer, and educator both in Nigeria and around the world.

The statement read, “The President salutes Pastor Kumuyi for his dedication and service not only to God but to humanity, especially the underprivileged and the downtrodden.

“President Tinubu notes the Spiritual Leader’s zeal in exercising his divine mantle for the promotion of peace, good neighbourliness, and pristine values as demonstrated by the Lord Jesus Christ.

“The President prays for many more years in good health for the Lord’s servant and his family.”

Barely three months before his 83rd birthday, Pastor Kumuyi expressed concern over the country’s growing economic hardship and advised Christians against giving their offerings to the church but rather to the poor and unemployed in their communities.

Kumuyi, who spoke in a viral video obtained by newsmen, noted that it is good to build the church, but while building, Christians must remember their neighbours are dying of hunger.

He also referred to a preacher who had instructed his members to give money meant for offering to the poor and unemployed people around them.

Kumuyi advised his church congregation that Christians should not spend all their money on building churches but should give priority to church members and poor neighbours who can’t afford basic life needs.