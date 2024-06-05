Niger State Releases Names Of Trapped Miners

A mine owned by African Mineral and Logistics Limited collapsed last Sunday, trapping 14 individuals following a heavy downpour, in the Galkogo community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources confirmed the incident in a detailed statement released on Wednesday.

The ministry’s information officer, Dibie Maureen, issued the names of the trapped individuals as part of a broader announcement by the Commissioner, Garba Yahaya.

The statement underscored the serious concerns regarding the operational compliance and coordination between the mining company’s management and the local district head, which might have contributed to the disaster.

The statement partly reads, “The district head of Galkogo village confirmed that initially, a total of 20 people were trapped in the mining site, but six have since been rescued.

“According to the site admin officer of Africa Minerals and Logistics Ltd, the mining company operating in the area, the collapse occurred due to hanging walls within the mining site.”

Maureen added that as of the time of the statement’s release, 14 individuals were still trapped and gave their names as; “Abdullahi Yahaya, Ibrahim Mansi, Abubakar Isah, Friday Musa, Godwin Hussaini and Benjamin Ashafa.

“Others include Zayyanu Ibrahim, Abdul Ali Hamza Musa, Umar Abubakar, Joseph Madaki, Ibrahim I. Ishiaku Kuta, Abbas Musa and Yakubu Mamman.”