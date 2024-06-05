Lagos DPO Not Kidnapped – Police PRO, Hundeyin Discloses His Whereabouts

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has debunked the rumour circulating online that a Lagos DPO was kidnapped.

Naija News reports that Hundeyi dismissed the alleged kidnap reports in a post via his X handle on Wednesday, 5 June 2024.

He stated that the DPO is currently at his office carrying out his duty to guarantee the safety of people and property under his authority.

The post read, “We wish to debunk the rumor making the rounds that a Lagos DPO was kidnapped. There is absolutely no truth in this claim.

“The said DPO is in his office, carrying out his duty of ensuring safety of lives and property within his area of responsibility.

“We sincerely thank all those who called this morning out of concern. We appreciate the concern. We indeed feel loved and promise to continue to discharge our duties professionally.”

In other news, the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State has apprehended five individuals for their involvement in vandalism and theft.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Commandant of the Corps in Kano State, Mohammad Lawal-Falala, disclosed that the suspects were caught by the Corps’ anti-vandalism unit during their midnight patrols.

The suspects, Adnan Umar (26) and Musa Shuayb (24) were caught red-handed vandalizing streetlight armoured cables on IBB Way, Fagge/Kofar Wambai new market, while also attempting to steal three rolls of copper wire.

In a separate incident, the corps arrested three individuals suspected of motorcycle theft, including the receiver of the stolen motorcycle.

The suspects are Saminu Magaji (19), Haruna Idris (22), and Ahmed Abubakar (38). Two other suspects are still at large, the NSCDC command revealed.